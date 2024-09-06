Stree 2: Amar Kaushik says similarities of movie’s poster with Stranger Things were 'co-incidental' but could’ve been ‘avoided’

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 have been ruling the box office like anything. However, initially, when the first few posters of this horror-comedy were released, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t ignore its striking resemblance to the Stranger Things poster. Director Amar Kaushik has finally shared his two cents on the same and said it was purely coincidental.

“We did not realize it honestly,” Amar said while sharing that when the designer had sent that Stree 2 poster, they liked it and it was much later they realized that its resemblance with Stranger Things was quite uncanny. “I know the audience is more intelligent than the filmmaker. They will catch plagiarism. So, I know what the audience feels but the intention was not to copy. It was co-incidental. Had I known, we would have avoided it,” Kaushik added.

Several nuances around Stree 2 were also alleged to have drawn great reference from Harry Potter and when asked about this, Amar denied even watching the film series. “My team has watched and they keep telling me and advising me if any scene is even remotely similar to the ones in other series,” said Amar further admitting that he has indeed watched the other one in reference - Stranger Things.

Kaushik, however, argued that in his world of Stree, the story originates from deep cultural roots, unlike any other titles in reference. He gave the example of Stree 2’s climax where it was only Vicky’s goodness that could take out the sword and in Stree 1 as well, Stree was able to be fought off because of his innocence. “Technically, Raj has no superpower in this movie, his kindness and innocence are his superpowers. That was the idea,” Amar shared.

Talking about Stree 2, then this blockbuster movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana in lead roles with exciting cameos by Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Akshay Kumar. The third part of Stree has already been announced which was first initiated in 2018.

