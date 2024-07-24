EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput will always hold special place in my heart, says Mukesh Chhabra as Dil Bechara clocks 4 years

Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut Dil Bechara completes four years today (July 24) and the memories of the film still remain fresh in everyone's mind. This coming-of-age tragedy romance was Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film which was released posthumously and also starred Sanjana Sanghi in her breakthrough performance.

In an exclusive statement to Pinkvilla, Mukesh Chhabra shared his thoughts on Dil Bechara achieving this milestone while remembering the unforgettable charm and craft of Sushant.

Mukesh Chhabra talks about Sushant Singh Rajput on Dil Bechara anniversary

The seasoned casting director shared with us, “As we celebrate four years since the release of Dil Bechara, I am overwhelmed with a mix of emotions. This film, my first as a director, holds an incredibly special place in my heart. It’s not just about the cinematic journey but the deep, personal connections formed along the way.”

He continued, “Sushant Singh Rajput, with his talent and spirit, made this project unforgettable. He brought life to the film and his presence will forever be cherished. Sushant will always hold a special place in my heart, and I know his legacy continues to inspire many.”

Mukesh Chhabra further expressed his gratitude for Saif Ali Khan’s cameo as Abhimanyu Veer and also thanked Farah Khan for choreographing the song Dil Bechara which became an immortal track. An AR Rahman musical, this 2020 film was an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars and emerged as one of the most heartbreaking romantic tragedies of Hindi cinema.

More about Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara broke all records upon its release on Disney+ Hotstar and received an IMDb rating of 10, garnering 95 million views in less than 24 hours. The movie also starred Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Sunit Tandon, Michael Muthu, Rajie Vijay Sarathy, and Subbalakshmi in key roles.

As we look back on four years of Dil Bechara, the movie serves as a reminder of the fragility of life, the beauty of love, and the enduring power of memories. Dil Bechara will forever be etched in our hearts, a beautiful testament to Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial vision and Sushant Singh Rajput’s extraordinary talent.

