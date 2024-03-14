Shraddha Kapoor reacts to Vada Pav being named among best sandwiches in world; ‘Khabar dil ko chhoo gayi’

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She made her acting debut in 2013 with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2. Ever since then, she has made audiences fall in love with her portrayal in movies like Ek Villain, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, and more. On the other hand, her social media game is also on point. She is often seen interacting with her fans on Instagram.

Many times, her hilarious and candid conversational exchanges leave fans in splits. Most recently, Shraddha reacted to the news of Vada Pav being named among the best sandwiches in the world.

Shraddha Kapoor reacts to Vada Pav being named among best sandwiches in the world

Just a couple of days back, news surfaced suggesting global recognition of the popular street food Vada Pav. A list released by popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas featured some of the 'Best Sandwiches In The World', and Vada Pav was ranked 19th (according to the guide's current rankings in March 2024).

Reacting to it, Shraddha Kapoor, being a proud Mumbaikar, took to her Instagram story and remarked that the news had touched her heart. Being her candid self, the actress also expressed delight over Vada Pav receiving global recognition.

She wrote, “Yeh Khabar dil ko chhoo gayi (This news has touched the heart) (accompanied by red-heart emoji) Humara pyaara Vada Pav duniya bhar mein naam roshan kar raha hai (Our loving Vada Pav is making us proud globally) (accompanied by eye holding tears emoji)”

Notably, the list was topped by Banh mi, Tombik Doner, and Shawarma, where no other Indian delicacies were included.

Shraddha Kapoor's professional front

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film also starred Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor, and others. The romantic-comedy movie was well-received by the audiences. Further, the actress will be next seen in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Stree, titled Stree 2.

This movie marks Shraddha's return to the screen alongside the National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao. The eagerly anticipated project is slated for a theatrical release on August 31, 2024. Additionally, Shraddha Kapoor is rumored to be collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for an undisclosed film.

