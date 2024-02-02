Siddharth Anand REACTS to Ayan Mukerji directing War 2; says there'll be no 'bad blood' if someone makes Pathaan 2

After the success of the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, fans are eagerly waiting for the next movie from the YRF Spy Universe: War 2. Pinkvilla was the first to report that Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Ayan Mukerji have collaborated for War 2. In a recent interview, Fighter director Siddharth Anand reacted to Ayan directing War 2, the sequel to his directorial War. The filmmaker also spoke about his bond with Aditya Chopra and said that there will be no bad blood if someone makes Pathaan 2.

Siddharth Anand on Ayan Mukerji directing War 2

During an interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth Anand was asked about War 2 and Ayan Mukerji being the director. Expressing his pride, the director added that he feels a sense of pride that his creation is so important to somebody else.

"It’s the only pride I feel. It’s like a baby, your son flourishing in somebody else’s company. It’s like my son is not working in Marflix but is heading some other company. So it’s that kind of pride that I’ve created something that is worthy enough of someone else to take over," he added.

However, Siddharth Anand also said that he would have loved to direct War 2 and that they discussed the same internally. But the timings did not match and there was an overlap.

Siddharth Anand on his bond with Aditya Chopra and Pathaan 2

During the same interview, Siddharth opened up about his relationship with YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra. He said that they share a ‘father-son’ bond.

Anand said, “Adi and I share a beautiful relationship. Adi and me, I would look at it like a father and son relationship, although he’s not so old. I respect him, and I look at him as a father figure. And YRFs doors are always open to me, and I’m always open to YRF, both ways."

Discussing Pathaan 2, the filmmaker said that he has created Pathaan and tomorrow "if somebody else makes Pathaan 2, there’s no bad blood or anything." Calling himself as a proud father, he added that these are his creations and he feels happy that somebody else is taking it forward.

Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2 to release on August 14, 2025

War 2 has a release date, and the film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will hit the big screens on the occasion of Independence Day 2025, on August 14, 2025. Pinkvilla’s Himesh Mankad tweeted, “WAR 2 TO RELEASE ON AUGUST 14, 2025 - GET READY FOR HRITHIK ROSHAN V/S NTR JR! #YRF is all set to bring the 6th film of #YRFSpyUniverse, #War2 on August 14, 2025. #HrithikRoshan & #NTRJr ready for an epic face off during the Independence Day 2025 weekend. #AyanMukerji directs!”

Ayan Mukerji will serve as director of War 2. In June last year, Pinkvilla reported that Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) head honcho Aditya Chopra has roped in Kiara Advani for War 2. A source said, “War 2 right now has the hottest cast! You have three superstars in it like Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR & now Kiara Advani. Then you have the brightest young director of the country, Ayan Mukerji, directing War 2! Aditya Chopra is going all out to make this film the slickest and the coolest action entertainer that this country has ever seen.”

