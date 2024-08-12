Sidharth Malhotra pens special heartfelt note as Shershaah co-starring Kiara Advani turns 3; ‘Celebrating the legacy of a real hero’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is celebrating 3 years of its release today. On the special occasion, Sidharth took to his social media handle and penned a special note marking the film’s anniversary. Directed by Vishnuvardhan and backed by Karan Johar, the film holds a special place in the hearts of cine lovers as well.

Today, on August 12, a while back, Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle and dropped a carousel of images. The post began with his still in army uniform as Vikram Batra followed by a photograph of real life Capt. Vikram Batra. The third photograph was a beautiful click with the Indian Army. In conclusion, Sid dropped a beautiful photograph with Batra’s parents and Kiara Advani.

He expressed his feelings in the caption stating, "Three years since Shershaah! Portraying Captain Vikram Batra was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career, bringing to life the story of a legendary hero honored with the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards."

"Meeting his incredible family made the journey unforgettable. Here’s to celebrating the legacy of a real hero and the memories we created! #3YearsOfShershaah," he further added.

Take a look

Soon after the post was shared fans thronged the comments section gushing over the post. A fan wrote, "Best biopic tell yet!," another fan wrote, "Three years to the movie that gave us sidkiara," while a third fan commented, "Three years to this masterpiece."

Advertisement

In addition to this, the film producer Karan Johar also shared the video post shared by Dharma Movies on the special occasion. He wrote alongside, "A film for the ages…a film that of us are so proud of…@sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani @apoorva1972 #vishnuvardhan @shabbirboxwalaofficial"

Take a look

The biographical-drama film, Shershaah is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra Vikram Batra who fearlessly sacrificed his life during the Kargil War. The film chronicles his early life, career, and love life with Dimple Cheema.

Interestingly Sidharth and his wife Kiara’s love also blossomed on the sets of Shershaah. After being in a relationship for some time, the couple got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif kept pausing ‘best devar’ Sunny Kaushal’s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to tell Vicky Kaushal her theories; rumored GF Sharvari says THIS