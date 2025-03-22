Toxic Release Date: Yash starrer period gangster flick by Geetu Mohandas to hit theaters on March 19, 2026

Rocking Star Yash is all geared up to hit the big screens once again after his blockbuster venture, KGF: Chapter 2. The actor’s much-awaited movie, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is set to release in theaters on March 19, 2026.

The official announcement of the film’s release date was made by the actor himself via his social media handle.

Check out the post here:

The movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is being simultaneously made in Kannada and English languages. The upcoming movie is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Yash.

The film, which marks the actor’s 19th cinematic venture, was initially meant to release on April 10, 2025. However, owing to the production delays, the team had to postpone the same and now will be out in cinemas on the occasion of Ugadi 2026.

Earlier, John Wick's action director JJ Perry expressed his happiness to have collaborated with the Yash starrer and penned a post, lauding the entire team.

The movie, which has Yash in the lead role, features an ensemble cast of leading ladies like Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria. Aside from them, the film also has actors like Darell D'Silva and Akshay Oberoi as pivotal characters.

Apart from being made in Kannada and English, the movie will also be available in multiple languages like Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Coming to Yash’s work front, the actor was last seen in the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, where he played the lead role. The movie was the sequel to KGF Chapter 1, and both were directed by Prashanth Neel.

Aside from Yash, the film also had an ensemble cast of actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, and many more in key roles. Furthermore, Yash is set to appear in the Nitish Tiwari directorial Ramayana, co-starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.