Indian bridal jewelry designs for the wedding season inspired by Bollywood actresses

You may have your wedding outfit sorted, along with flawless makeup and hair, but without the right jewelry to tie the whole look together, something might feel incomplete. To ease your worries, we’ve got Bollywood-inspired bridal jewelry trends that you can effortlessly rock on your special days, whether for pre-wedding celebrations or the big day itself.

From statement emerald necklaces to polki maang tikkas, here are the top five bridal jewelry trends to follow. Let’s dive in!

1. Emerald Necklace

Kiara Advani opted for a pink lehenga by renowned designer Manish Malhotra for her wedding. While her outfit set a new trend, the real showstopper was her jewelry, which added a striking contrast. Instead of traditional pearl or polki jewelry, she kept the focus on her neck with a stunning emerald necklace.

The vibrant, regal statement piece featured emerald green gemstones meticulously arranged in a diamond-studded design. With a symmetrical layout, the emerald stones were cut in square shapes with teardrop edges, perfectly complementing her deep-neckline blouse. She completed her look with matching oversized stud earrings, enhancing her bridal elegance.

2. Polki Maangtikka

Moving on to another ethereal jewelry look, Alia Bhatt made heads turn in a pink Manish Malhotra saree adorned with intricate zari work along the borders. However, it was her jewelry that truly stole the limelight. Pairing her strapless blouse with an intricately designed choker necklace featuring dangling elements, she added a regal touch to her ensemble.

For brides looking to elevate their wedding look, an Alia Bhatt-inspired polki maang tikka is a perfect choice. Set on a golden base, the maang tikka exuded timeless charm with exquisite polki work and a delicate dangling element that gracefully adorned her forehead. This elegant combination of a choker, earrings, and maang tikka is ideal for enhancing any bridal ensemble and can be effortlessly styled with any lehenga.

3. Ear Chain Earrings

The one earring trend that will always remain iconic is ear chain earrings. Janhvi Kapoor exuded vintage charm in a stunning red saree, perfectly accessorized with ear chain earrings. Designed in a jhumka-cuff style with a gold base, the earrings featured beautifully arranged green and red stones. The delicate ear chain was elegantly tucked into her hair, adding to the regal aesthetic.

These ear chain-inspired earrings can be styled with a statement choker necklace, making them the perfect choice to let your jewelry do all the talking.

4. Polki Choker Necklace

Just like Ananya Panday, if you’re wearing a blouse with a deep neckline and want to add a statement, eye-catching piece to your bare neck, a polki choker necklace is the perfect choice.

Her exquisite choker was intricately designed with uncut diamonds and red and green stones. The craftsmanship at the center was beautifully complemented by pearl chains, exuding timeless elegance. You can style this choker with stud earrings to ensure the necklace remains the focal point of your look.

5. Pearl Choker Necklace

Lastly, in our list of timeless bridal jewelry trends, we have the pearl choker necklace, a perfect choice for an elegant wedding look. If you’re opting for a blouse with a deep neckline, a pearl choker can beautifully enhance your ensemble.

Tamannaah Bhatia paired hers with a saree, featuring a stunning floral design at the center, intricately crafted with pearls, uncut diamonds, and small green and red gemstones. The layered pearls attached to the choker further accentuated her neckline, adding a regal touch to her look.

From emerald necklaces and polki maangtikkas to pearl choker necklaces, each piece is perfect for styling on your wedding day and celebrations. These statement accessories blend traditional craftsmanship with modern design, creating a contemporary yet timeless vibe. Each element plays a crucial role in elevating the bride-to-be’s look to perfection.