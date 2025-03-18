9 years of Kapoor & Sons: Alia Bhatt gets nostalgic; Sidharth Malhotra cherishes ‘unforgettable memories’ of family-drama

Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Fawad Khan shared screen space in the 2016-released Kapoor & Sons. Directed by Shakun Batra, the family-drama film is one of the most loved films backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Celebrating 9 years of its release today, Alia and Sidharth posted special dedications reminiscing sweet memories from the movie sets.

On March 18, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared a wholesome collage of images from the sets of Kapoor & Sons. The cherished moments from the sets featured movie stills, poster, and happy pictures featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, the late Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, and more.

The actress captioned the post, "9 years ago today (accompanied by two pink love hearts emoji), Kapoor & Sons (accompanied by hand heart emoji)."

In addition to this, Sidharth Malhotra also shared a fan-edited video edit juxtaposing iconic scenes from the film on his Instagram stories. The clips featured various scenes from the movie featuring him, Alia, Fawad, Rishi Kapoor, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Reminiscing old memories, Sid remembered, "Filming Kapoor & Sons was something truly special. So much fun and so many unforgettable memories. Thank you for all the love!" followed by a red heart emoji.

"#9YearsOfKapoorAndSons," he added, tagging his co-stars, director Shakun Batra and producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

The 2016-released Kapoor & Sons is a heartwarming and thought-provoking film that explores the complexities of family relationships, secrets, and lies. It follows the story of two estranged brothers who return home after their grandfather suffers a health scare.

The film further showcases hidden tensions within the family and stresses on a hopeful note, emphasizing the importance of love, acceptance, and forgiveness in nourishing family ties.

Prior to Kapoor& Sons, Alia and Sidharth shared screen space in their debut film, Student of the Year.

Going further, Sidharth will be seen next in a rom-com titled Param Sundari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the cross-cultural love story is set to release on July 25, 2025.

On the other hand, Alia will be next seen in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. The first female-led YRF Spy Universe film will grace the silver screens on Christmas 2025.