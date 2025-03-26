5 luxury bags owned by celebrities that cost more than Rs 2,00,000: Nita Ambani’s Chanel to Kiara Advani's Balenciaga bag

When celebrities step out, they always ensure they do so in style, donning glamorous outfits, flawless makeup, and, of course, luxury bags that drape elegantly over their shoulders and arms. These bags are more than just accessories; they are a statement of opulence and sophistication.

In this article, we bring you five Bollywood celebrities who own bags worth more than Rs 2,00,000, proving that luxury knows no bounds. So, let’s dive in!

1. Chanel Popcorn Bag

First on our list is Nita Ambani, who exuded formal elegance in a Chanel tweed jacket featuring a checkered design. She paired it with black wide-leg pants, but the real showstopper was the accessory in her arms. Exuding effortless luxury, Mrs. Ambani styled her outfit with the Chanel Popcorn Bag, priced at Rs 5,00,000. The bag features a black-and-white striped design with artificial popcorn arranged at the top, making it a true statement piece.

2. Black Balenciaga Bag

Kiara Advani is a true fashionista, and there’s no denying it. The actress, who recently announced her pregnancy, owns several classy luxury bags, one of which is a black Balenciaga bag priced at Rs 6,54,969. The bag boasts a sleek black finish with golden buckles and convenient straps, making it comfortable to sling over the shoulders.

3. Hermès Birkin Bag

Known for her effortless luxury fashion, Kareena Kapoor owns one of the most iconic Hermès bags. She possesses a Nata Epsom Birkin Sellier 25 with Palladium Hardware (2022 edition), valued at Rs 27,92,413. This peach-colored beauty offers ample space for essentials, making it the perfect travel companion.

Advertisement

4. Gucci Bag

Tamannaah Bhatia is a fan of minimal fashion, but that hasn’t stopped her from curating a collection of classy and luxurious bags. One standout piece from her collection is a black Gucci bag, priced at Rs 3,01,396. Featuring both chain and leather straps, this elegant accessory adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

5. Jimmy Choo Bag

At a recent event, Shraddha Kapoor decided to shine—but not just with her outfit. The real sparkle came from her heart-shaped Jimmy Choo bag, valued at Rs 3,21,914. Intricately adorned with shimmering stones and designed with long straps, she effortlessly wrapped it around her fingers, making a dazzling fashion statement.

From red-carpet moments to airport looks, these luxury bags prove that when it comes to fashion, Bollywood celebrities have no limits. They know how to make each appearance memorable, ensuring that style and elegance always remain at the forefront.