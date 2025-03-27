Maternity Fashion: Mom-to-be Kiara Advani keeps her look FUSS-FREE with Balenciaga pink shirt and skinny pants
Mom-to-be Kiara Advani stuns effortlessly in a Balenciaga pink shirt and skinny pants.
Mom-to-be Kiara Advani and dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra are embracing a new and beautiful phase of their lives. The power couple was recently spotted house hunting, with Kiara exuding comfort and coolness in her effortlessly chic look. Serving as maternity fashion inspiration, she wore a loose pink top with a touch of class. Let’s dive into the details of her look!
While on the house hunt with her husband, Kiara Advani was snapped at the airport, nailing maternity style effortlessly. She wore a loose pink shirt from the renowned brand Balenciaga, adding a touch of luxury and elegance to her look. The shirt featured a closed front and full sleeves, which she slightly rolled up for a relaxed vibe. The real highlight was the frilled edge, adding a classy and unique touch—perfect inspiration for all moms-to-be.
Keeping her look casual and comfortable for easy movement, Kiara ditched loose jeans and opted for skinny pants from Chanel. Yes, she paired her maternity pink shirt with these sleek pants, prioritizing both style and comfort. If you’re a mom-to-be looking for the perfect outfit that’s loose yet stylish, Kiara’s look is a must-have inspiration for your wardrobe.
The Shershaah actress embraced minimalism, skipping accessories and leaving her ears and wrists bare. However, if you’re styling this outfit for a coffee date or casual outing, you can effortlessly elevate it with hoop earrings, a delicate bracelet, or a chic watch.
Sidharth Malhotra’s wife kept her look natural, skipping heavy makeup and flaunting her radiant beauty. Adding a hint of mystery and protecting herself from dust, she covered her face with a mask. Prioritizing comfort, Kiara ditched heels in favor of travel-friendly footwear. She also tied her hair back into a bun, enhancing the effortless, carefree vibe.
Kiara Advani’s house-hunting look is a perfect addition to your maternity style guide—minimal, chic, and easy to recreate!
