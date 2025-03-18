POLL RESULTS: Fans reveal their favorite Hrithik Roshan performance and it is not Krrish or Jodhaa Akbar; can you guess?

Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood, has been in the industry for over 25 years. Marking his debut in the year 2000 with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, he has charmed fans with his versatility in a variety of roles. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to determine fans’ favorite performance by Roshan over the years, and the results are out. Check out the winner.

See the results here

The poll to determine fans’ favorite performance of Hrithik Roshan was conducted on March 15, 2025. The readers were asked to pick their choice out of five options: Krrish, Jodhaa Akbar, Lakshya, Dhoom 2 and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The voting lines were open for over 24 hours and now that the results are out. Clearly, Zoya Akhtar’s directorial is the winner.

The 2011 road-trip movie, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has received the maximum number of votes out of the given options i.e. 31%. The 2006-released sci-fi film, Krrish follows it with a slight margin, attaining second position with 21.00% of votes.

Going further, the third position is secured by the historical period-drama, Jodhaa Akbar with 17.00% of votes. The second installment of the beloved Dhoom franchise featured Roshan in the lead role. One of the memorable performances of his career, Dhoom 2 received 16.00% of votes, with the last one being Lakshya which secured 15.00 % of votes.

Hrithik Roshan’s performance in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has indeed carved a special place in the hearts of fans. He was seen playing the role of Arjun, a financial analyst. The film beautifully depicts the growth in Hrithik’s character as he navigates life on the road-trip with his friends.

On the professional front, Hrithik will be next seen in War 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The upcoming film is a part of YRF’s spy-universe, set to release later this year on August 14, 2025.