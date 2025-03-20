With Yash's Toxic, Kiara Advani becomes the highest-paid actress; guess her paycheck

Yash-starrer Toxic has been making buzz with its updates for some time, with fans eager to witness its release. Reportedly, Kiara Advani has earned the highest paycheck for the much-awaited film.

The actress has reportedly secured a jaw-dropping Rs 15 crore paycheck for her much-anticipated pan-world big-budget drama, Toxic. She has apparently earned this staggering amount owing to her rise in status as a leading lady over the last few years.

As per various reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been quoted a whopping sum of Rs 35 crore for her movie with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj with Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29. Earlier, Deepika Padukone was the highest-paid actress, commanding Rs 23 crore for Kalki 2898 AD.

Now, with Toxic, Kiara Advani has cemented her position among the highest-paid actresses.

Kiara Advani was last seen in the movie Game Changer. The Ram Charan-starrer political drama, directed by Shankar, follows the story of an honest IAS officer who attempts to implement reforms in the political spectrum by conducting corruption-free elections.

Aside from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the movie also featured actors like Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

Now, the actress is part of Yash’s next venture, titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is being filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English. In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Darrell D'Silva and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

The movie was initially expected to be released in April 2025, but due to production delays, it had to be postponed. An official release date is yet to be finalized.

Furthermore, Kiara Advani will also be starring in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, marking her debut in the YRF Spy Universe.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salary of the actor is reported by a source. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.