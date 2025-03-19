Yash flaunts his new look for 'adult fairytale' as he joins wife Radhika Pandit to meet Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar

Kannada star Yash never fails to impress fans with his versatility, be it with his films or his looks. The actor, who is currently busy with the shooting of his anticipated project, Toxic, has again floored everyone with his intense avatar.

In a few pictures that are doing rounds on social media, Yash can be seen flaunting a rugged and intense look featuring a long beard and spiked hairdo, as he posed with senior actor Dr. Shiva Rajkumar and his family at their residence.

Check out the photos here:

The KGF star was joined by his wife, Radhika Pandit. What grabbed attention was Yash’s chiseled physique and new hairstyle, teasing excitement about Toxic once again.

A few days back, the upcoming Yash starrer received its first-ever review even before releasing theatrically. Hollywood action director JJ Perry, who has worked on the project, penned a special note as he wrapped up the schedule for the upcoming actioner.

Sharing a candid picture with the Kannada actor on his Instagram account, JJ Perry wrote, “Was a pleasure working with my friend @thenameisyash on the film #Toxic! Had a great run in India, got to work with a lot of my dear friends from all over Europe :-) can’t wait for everybody to see this one. It’s a banger! So proud of what we did."

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Toxic is all set to emerge as a pan-India release and take it to the next level, since the Geethu Mohandas directorial has been shot bilingually in both Kannada and English.

As per sources close to the movie, it will be later dubbed not just in Indian but in various international languages, catering to a wider global audience base.

Besides Yash, the action flick also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria, amongst others.