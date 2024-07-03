SidSidharth Malhotra's fan claims getting duped of Rs 50 lakh; reveals being told Kiara Advani would kill actor's family, did 'black magic' on him

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani being the most popular couples have several fan pages dedicated to them. Meanwhile, in a shocking turn of events, a fan has come forward to share a horrifying incident of manipulation by one of Sidharth Malhotra’s fan pages.

Sidharth Malhotra's fan reveals she was duped of Rs. 50 lakhs by an actor's fan page

A fan named, Minoo took to X (formerly Twitter) and introduced her as Minoo Vasudevan from USA and shared a “serious incident” about admins Aliza & Husna Parveen, @sidmalhotra.updates. In the posts shared, she claimed in a period between October 2023 to December 2023, the fan page duped her of Rs 50 lakhs. Additionally, between October 18, 2023, and October 24, 2023, they stole Rs 10.5K from her friend in the UK, Maariya.

Further narrating the experience, she added a disclaimer to clarify that some chats were deleted. However, the “crucial ones” are shared for the evidence. She mentioned that the admin of the page told her “fake stories” about the couple.

Take a look:

Fan claims she was told Kiara Advani was causing harm to Sidharth Malhotra

In her words, “Aliza told me fake stories: Sid's life was in danger because of Kiara. She forced him to marry her by threatening to kill his family after he rejected her sexual advances during Shershaah. Also, she exploited him physically, s**ually, & financially along with her goons, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta & Manish Malhotra.”

“Additionally, she cheated on him with them & all her other co-stars & did black magic on him. Furthermore, she & the Dharma crew took full control of his bank account by threatening to kill his family if he didn't give them his bank password & signed chequebooks,” the fan further shared.

Furthermore, the fan mentioned that she was asked to “save Sid” and she was also introduced to “fake PR team members” who would share inside stories about the couple.

Take a look:

Minoo further claimed that she paid them weekly to get the information and speak to the actor. She went on to state that she bought 3 gift hampers for the actor, which she later found out were “photoshopped.” The fan further added that expenses were made to “save Sid from death or torture,” which caused her a loss of Rs. 50 lakhs.

The fan shared several tweets asserting how she was repeatedly manipulated to pay the money.

Meanwhile, speaking of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, their romance blossomed on the sets of the movie Shershaah. The couple got married in February 2023 in the presence of close friends and family. The two have not reacted on the matter yet.

