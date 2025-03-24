EXCLUSIVE: Yash reaches Mumbai ahead of Toxic’s next schedule for March last week; Kiara Advani to also join

Toxic, starring Yash in the lead, is set to hit the big screens next year on April 19, 2026. With the release date announced, the makers are starting their next shoot schedule in Mumbai.

According to a source close to the development, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that Toxic is set to undergo filming from March last week. As the shoot is taking off soon, Rocking Star Yash has reached Mumbai, with Kiara Advani also joining the schedule.

As per the source, the shoot in Mumbai is expected to be an intense one with major dramatic scenes being planned to be shot across the city.

The movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is being simultaneously made in Kannada and English languages. The upcoming movie is directed by Geetu Mohandas who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Yash.

The 19th cinematic venture of the KGF actor marks a significant milestone in the actor’s filmography, as he takes on a role in a period gangster venture. Initially, the film was expected to hit theaters on April 10, 2025, but due to production delays, the movie was postponed to the new date, which now coincides with Ugadi 2026.

The upcoming film features Yash in the lead role with Kiara Advani likely playing the romantic lead. Apart from them, the movie also boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Darell D'Silva, and Akshay Oberoi as pivotal characters.

Coming to Yash’s work front, the actor was last seen in the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, where he played the lead role. Apart from him, the film also had actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, Yash is set to appear in the Nitish Tiwari directorial Ramayana, co-starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was last seen in the Ram Charan starrer Game Changer, directed by Shankar.