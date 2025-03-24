4 times Bollywood actresses proved ‘pink is forever iconic’ with their mesmerizing GULABI saree looks; Tamannaah Bhatia, Alia Bhatt, and more

Saree is the forever trend but when it’s pink, the only thing that crosses our mind is the viral song– “Gulabi saadi ani lali lal lal.” We have seen Bollywood actresses rocking the same color and style for various occasions with a hint of change and it has always grabbed our interest. From Tamannaah Bhatia, Janvhi Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, each one of these divas has worn pink sarees for an event but with different embroidery and prints. So, let’s find out whose pink saree game and glam stole the limelight!

1. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fashion game has been continuously making waves and her recent saree took us off guard. She looked absolutely mesmerizing draped in the stunning pink saree from Torani costing Rs 19,500.

The saree was adorned with floral prints and golden lace at the borders, making it just perfect to don on special occasions. Bringing the modern twist, the actress decided to style it with the sleeveless and scooped neckline blouse giving the monochromatic vibe. Complementing her look, she kept her accessories minimal but impactful with the layered pearl choker necklace and studs.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty in pink as she donned a saree for an event. She accentuated her figure, draping it perfectly with the sheer pink saree adorned with floral embroidery in the shades of green and orange. The pleats were neatly done at her waist and the pallu was gracefully secured with the blouse, leaving the other side to fall easily on her arms.

Adding the bold twist, the Bawaal actress decided to style her saree with the sleeveless pink blouse. It was simple and just perfect for appearing overdone. Her accessories were on point as well, with the dangler choker necklace and small drop earrings.

3. Alia Bhatt

Looking at another pink saree look, we have Alia Bhatt who decided to wear it for the wedding celebration. It was a classic Manish Malhotra piece with intricate zari work and detailing at the borders. Together, it excluded luxury and elegant vibe, making it perfect to wear at a family wedding function.

The real charmer? Well, the saree was absolutely gorgeous but what stood out the most was the actress’s way of styling it. She decided to pair the saree with the heavily embellished strapless blouse. For accessories, she donned a royal richly-crafted layered choker necklace, traditional round earrings, and rings to elevate her look.

4. Kiara Advani

Another Bollywood actress who embraced the pink saree is Kiara Advani. For the promotion of her movie, the actress exuded elegance and grace in the stunning pink saree designed with shades of green and light pink embroidery at the edge.

Turning up the drama, the mom-to-be decided to pair it with the spaghetti strap blouse designed with green and pink fabric. Appearing minimal and elegant, she donned a Kundan necklace and easily made an impression.

All these 4 pink saree looks were perfect– each carrying its own signature charm– making it the perfect option for special occasions e.g., greetings, wedding celebrations, and much more. If your saree collection lacks a pink piece, then take cues from these Bollywood actresses and add it to your wardrobe now.