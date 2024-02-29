Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha: Kiara Advani is proud wife after the release of trailer; here's what she said

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Yodha's trailer has released and is getting good early feedback from the audience. Now, Kiara Advani has also appreciated the trailer, especially her husband Sidharth who can be seen doing mindblowing action.

Kiara Advani praises Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha trailer

The gorgeous and talented, Kiara Advani took to Instagram Stories and shared the trailer of her husband Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming much-awaited film Yodha. Telling Sidharth how she's proud of him, Kiara wrote, "Bangingggg trailer. @sidmalhotra so proud of you" followed by a series of emojis.

Kiara also appreciated the film's heroines Rashi Khanna, and Disha Patani and directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre by saying, "Killing it guys".

Kiara Advani on how she fell in love with Sidharth Malhotra

Earlier during a conversation with ABP News, Kiara talked about how she fell in love with Sidharth. She shared that he consistently felt like a comforting 'home' to her. "For me, he just felt like home. Everything I was with him, I just felt like I was home. That says a lot because I do come from a home where there is a lot of love, nurturing, and pampering, all of us to each other. It is such a fulfilling home that I come from that to feel the same thing with someone else, I just knew that this is it," said Kiara

The unique trailer launch of Yodha

Meanwhile, Yodha has become the first film in Hindi cinema to have an in-flight trailer launch. The trailer was launched mid-flight with several media persons on board. Apart from journalists, the film's producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, along with the lead actors of Yodha were also present on the flight. The flight was originally on its way to Ahmedabad from Mumbai with the journalists supposed to attend the press conference of Yodha's trailer.

Everyone was given a tablet and a pair of headphones to experience the film. It concluded with a press conference in Ahmedabad.

More about Yodha

Yodha is an upcoming action thriller in which Sidharth Malhotra portrays the dual roles of a soldier and a traitor, embarking on a gripping journey to fulfill his late father's aspirations while battling his own identity. The trailer not only highlights his struggles against external enemies but also explores the complexities of self-discovery. Featuring Raashi Khanna as his love interest and Disha Patani in the role of an air hostess, the film is slated for release on March 15.

