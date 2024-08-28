Sikandar actor Prateik Babbar drops love-soaked PICS with girlfriend Priya Banerjee as they mark relationship milestone; ‘9 months of calling you my fiance'

Prateik Babbar found love again in actress Priya Banerjee. After dating for nearly three years, the couple finally got engaged on November 2023. Today marks the special day when they admitted they were head-over-heels in love with each other four years ago. Hence, they celebrated the moment by dropping some love-soaked images on social media.

The lovely couple dropped a collaborative post on Instagram and shared two images that are enough to make all single people jealous. In the first photo, they were lost in each other’s eyes, lying down comfortably on their bed. The following image shows how comfortable, secure, and carefree they are in their partner’s arms. In the captions, they also mentioned how excited they were to spend forever with each other. Can you hear the wedding bells?

Sharing the glimpses of their love, the lovers penned, “4 years of loving you. 9 months of calling you my fiancé. Cannot wait to do forever with you.”

Take a look:

According to a report by ETimes, Prateik Babbar popped the question to Priya Banerjee just two days before his birthday. While everyone saw it coming, the Baar Baar Dekho actress was taken aback when he went down on one knee and proposed to her asking her to be his for life.

Back in 2022, Pinkvilla was the first one to exclusively break the news of the Sikandar actor dating Priya. A source close to Prateik told us, “They have known each other for a year now. They met each other through a common friend from the TV world.”

The informant added, “It doesn't stop here, Prateik Babbar has already told about his current ladylove Priya Banerjee to his family. Prateik and Priya often hang out & work out but want to keep their relationship low-profile as of now. The reason being is his divorce in process with his wife Sanya Sagar.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prateik Babbar will soon be sharing the screen with Salman Khan in his upcoming movie, Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead along with Baahubali actor Sathyaraj. The entertainer will hit cinemas on Eid 2025.

