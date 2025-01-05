Sky Force Trailer: Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, Ananya Panday and more are hyped for Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's upcoming film; here's proof

The trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force has been released. Everyone has been eyeing the release of highly-anticipated aerial-action film that is marking the debut of Veer Pahariya in the industry. Soon after the trailer was released, Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor among others sent a major shout-out to the team.

On January 5, Salman Khan took to his Instagram stories and shared the trailer link of Sky Force. He sent his warm wishes by stating, "Best Wishes for the film" and tagged Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya alongside. In addition to this, Janhvi Kapoor also took the chance to send a major shoutout to her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s brother, Veer Pahariya.

She wrote, "This looks (multiple fire emojis) @veerpahariya made for the (accompanied by a camera, two red-heart, and multiple fire emojis). Can’t wait to watch on the 24th of jan!!!" In addition to this, Khushi Kapoor stated, "@veerpahariya CANT WAIT(accompanied by a crying and a white heart emoji)." Don't miss Arjun Kapoor's post.

In addition to this, Ananya Panday also shared the trailer and offered praises expressing, "Wowwwww! (accompanied by multiple rocket and red-heart emojis) too gooood! Best wishes to the entire team (accompanied by hug emojis) Heroooooo@veerpahariya."

She further called Akshay Kumar "best" and hyped-up Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur with endearing emojis and also tagged the entire team alongside. Karan Johar, on the other hand, hailed the trailer stating, "Scale, patriotism & huge emotional impact! SKYFORCE releasing worldwide Jan 24! A massive theatrical experience!!!!"

"Congratulations to the entire team!!!!" and tagged the entire team including Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and more. Moreover, Sharvari said, "Congratulations!!!! This is solid! (accompanied by hug emojis)" and tagged the entire team. "Excited to watch it!"

The upcoming release of January, Sky Force revolves around a gripping narrative based on India's first and deadliest airstrike, showcasing the relentless spirit of the Indian Air Force as they prepare to strike against Pakistan. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, Sky Force is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is set to hit theaters on January 24, 2025, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

