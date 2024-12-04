Sikandar: Salman Khan led upcoming action thriller's set features Rolls Royce Phantom with custom number plate? DEETS

Salman Khan's upcoming Sikandar is one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood, and fans eagerly await more updates about it. Some new reports from the set have now emerged, which reveal that a Rolls Royce Phantom with a custom number plate was brought in for the shoot, and special police cars are being used. Also, they have subtle details linking it to Gujarat that have increased the curiosity around the film.

As per a new report in Bollywood Hungama, the shoot for Salman Khan starrer is in full swing at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. During the shoot, a Rolls Royce Phantom was brought onto set. However, its custom number plate grabbed the headlines with a royal logo and the number 'GJ-03'. These numbers are linked to the city of Rajkot in Gujarat.

Further, adding to the curiosity of fans, police cars were used during the shoot that had the same number 'GJ-03' on their number plate. At the same time, special text was written on those cars in Gujarati with the police logo that read Rajkot Police on bonnets, hinting at the place's connection to the film.

Some more reports revealed that a special train sequence and several action sequences have been reportedly shot for the film. Also, a special set was constructed at a Borivali studio in suburban Mumbai. As per Mid-Day, Khan will be seen engaging in some raw action scenes as his character fights against a gang of criminals.

Advertisement

The report explained that the film's director, AR Murugadoss, known to shoot gritty action scenes like the ones seen in his movies Ghajini (2008) and Holiday (2014), envisioned it as a highlight in the film. These little details have raised the excitement levels of fans eager to watch the 'bhaijaan' of Bollywood on the big screen soon.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's banner. Apart from Khan, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and more. It will arrive in cinemas on Eid in 2025.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Kabir Khan meets Salman Khan; Shah Rukh Khan set to begin King in January