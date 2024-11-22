After the historic success of the Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan, Atlee is all set to collaborate with Salman Khan on his sixth directorial. The combination of SK with Atlee on A6 has been the talking point among the audience and there has been a demand in the cinema-going audience to know more about it. The film is touted be an epic two-hero saga, as Atlee is attempting to role in either of Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth for the parallel lead alongside Salman Khan, making it one of the biggest casting coups of the modern era. The casting of the two giants is yet to be locked. While the writing for this action-packed entertainer is currently underway, we have an exclusive update on the epic -collaboration of Salman Khan and Atlee.

According to sources close to the development, Atlee’s next feature film is a reincarnation action drama and will feature Salman Khan like never before. “Atlee has been working on a mega-budget reincarnation drama for the last one year, which is set in two distinct era’s – past and present. The filmmaker is looking to have a strong, never-seen-before period set up with breath-taking visuals of a fictional world. It’s going to be Salman Khan presented like never before in the avatar of a warrior in the period era, whereas the present era dynamics have been kept under wraps for now. The focus of the film will be more towards the period portions than the present, as the script demands more of drama and conflict in the fictional fantasy world. All the characters will be interlinked from past and present,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the mega-budget two-hero epic saga will go on floors by Summer 2025, as Atlee needs some time to finish the script and then start the pre-production for the feature film. “It’s an ambitious film with Atlee looking to create a new world for the cinema going audiences, with lots of action, drama, thrills and emotion. He is looking to lock the entire star-cast for A6 by the end of this year, and the filmmaker is confident to get one of the two legends – Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth – to play the parallel lead,” the source added.

The film will be produced by Sun Pictures and be shot over a period of one year starting from Summer 2025. It is touted to be Salman Khan’s big ticket release on the big screen in 2026, and an official announcement is expected to be made next year with a proper asset. All other details are kept under wraps for now.

For those unaware, the film will also mark the return of Salman Khan to the reincarnation space after the 1995 release, Karan Arjun. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will also be seen making an extended cameo in the Christmas 2025 release, Baby John with Varun Dhawan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

