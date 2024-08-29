Sikandar star Salman Khan attends event in Mumbai despite rib injury; worried fans pour love

Salman Khan stirred the internet as he attended an event earlier today in Mumbai. The Sikandar actor won over the internet after he grooved to his chart-buster hit song Jalwa. Additionally, his reunion with Sonali Bendre reminded fans of Prem and Preeti from Hum Saath Saath Hain. Meanwhile, the internet is mighty impressed by Salman’s commitment as they showered love on him for attending the event despite a rib injury.

Apart from his suave onscreen presence, Salman Khan is also known for being large-hearted. Dressed in a casual blue t-shirt and denim jeans, the actor today attended a social cause event in Mumbai. The special occasion was hosted by actress-turned-activist Amruta Fadnavis. While giving a warm welcome to the superstar, she expressed gratitude towards the actor for gracing the event with his prestigious presence despite the injury.

As a matter of fact, a series of videos also surfaced on the internet that showed Salman experiencing difficulty in getting up from the couch.

Well, minutes after the video surfaced on social media, worried fans showered the star with their heartfelt get-well-soon wishes. In addition to this, several dedicated fans gave it back to the trolls who were shamelessly body-shaming the star.

A fan wrote, "Salman Khan still has a serious rib injury, yet idiots who don't know anything are commenting as if they were Arnold Schwarzenegger in their own lives" another fan commented, "Isi program mein suna bhai ki tabiyat thik nehi phir bhi bhai program ko aaye" while a third fan wrote, "Nothing is more important than health…take care salman sir" another angered fan pointed out, "Aur yaha kuch fans bhai ko troll kar rahe hn"

Needless to say, as much as fans love Salman, the superstar also never fails to return their love with his sweet gestures. Despite experiencing an injury, the actor left the crowd mesmerized and roaring as he recreated his iconic dance moves on the beloved song Jalwa from the movie Wanted.

On the work front, Salman is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming hard-core actioner, Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss’ directorial will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, along with Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj in the key roles. The highly-anticipated film is poised to release next year on Eid 2025.

