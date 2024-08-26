After the humongous success of Kick, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are reuniting on the AR Murugadoss-directed Sikandar. Touted to be an action-packed drama with a strong social message, the film is gearing up for an Eid 2025 release. The duo of Sajid and Murugadoss have got together solid actors on board the film, as the film pairs Salman Khan with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time and features acclaimed south actor, Sathyaraj as the antagonist. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Salman Khan is all set to kick start a 45-day marathon schedule of Sikandar in Mumbai today.

According to sources close to the development, Sajid Nadiadwala and the production team have put together a huge set at a studio in Mumbai. “Local parts of Mumbai are re-created at a big studio in Mumbai. It took over 3 months to build the entire set and the makers have spent a bomb to make all the aspects look authentic. This is one of the most important schedules of Sikandar as the team will be shooting for not just action, but also the emotional and dramatic sequences,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Salman Khan is also charged up for the shoot schedule. “While Sikandar has a lot of action in it, there are ample of emotional and dramatic moments in the screenplay, and Salman is looking forward for the high-octane moments under the direction of AR Murugadoss. Rashmika, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar too will be a part of this schedule,” the source added.

After the Mumbai schedule, the team of Sikandar is looking to shoot another schedule at a palace in India, for about 15 to 20 days. “The team is in the process of identifying a palace which brings scale and rich production values to the film. The third schedule will take place around November,” the source concluded.

For those unaware, Sikandar will feature Salman Khan in the titular role, and as reported by Pinkvilla before, the lead character has shades of arrogance. “He is a Sikandar in a true sense, coming from a family of King's and his behaviour has the traits of anger and arrogance. A bad boy space for Salman was last explored through a sub-plot in Sultan, and Eid 2025 will feature SK in an avatar that audience love to see him in,” we had reported earlier.

