Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya gifts his locket to paparazzo; debutant’s sweet gesture goes viral: WATCH

Veer Pahariya is all set to make a grand Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the highly anticipated film Sky Force. The debutant actor was recently spotted out and about, and his kind gesture towards a paparazzo is winning hearts. In the video, Veer is seen giving his movie-themed locket to one of the photographers.

While interacting with the paps, Veer Pahariya can be seen playfully handing over his locket to one of them and promising to bring more lockets for the others as well.

See the video here:

In addition to Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, Sky Force features Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, further elevating the star-studded cast. Produced by Maddock Films, the film is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur.

This high-octane action spectacle, with its captivating storyline and outstanding performances, is set to offer an unforgettable cinematic journey. Sky Force will be hitting theatres on January 24, 2025.

Veer Pahariya shared during the trailer launch that a week before the shoot, Dinesh Vijan had introduced him to Akshay Kumar. He mentioned that Akshay was incredibly kind and welcoming, instantly breaking the ice. From that moment, they became great friends, with Akshay taking on the role of an elder brother, guiding him throughout the process and experimenting with different ways to approach the scenes.

Veer further explained that they had done around thirty to forty rehearsals and takes, and Akshay’s kindness made the experience enjoyable. He expressed that working with him had been a lot of fun, as he shared during the trailer launch event.

Akshay expressed his belief that Veer has a promising career ahead of him in the industry. At the event, Veer thanked the filmmakers and the entire team for their support. Veer shared that his experience as an Assistant Director allowed him to learn a great deal about filmmaking, especially through the mentorship of Dinesh Vijan.

