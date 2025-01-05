Sky Force Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar leads India's deadliest airstrike with heart-pounding action; debutant Veer Pahariya steals spotlight
The wait is over as the much anticipated trailer of Akshay Kumar and Veer's aerial-actioner Sky Force is out now. Check it out here!
2025 has arrived and this year, Sky Force is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the first month. Starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, the film’s trailer has finally been released, generating excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts alike.
The aerial action film Sky Force, set against the backdrop of a historic airstrike, stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role with debutant Veer Pahariya.
The trailer unveils a gripping narrative based on India's first and deadliest airstrike, showcasing the relentless spirit of the Indian Air Force as they prepare to strike against Pakistan. Accompanied by powerful dialogues and stirring music, it highlights the bravery and patriotism of the soldiers. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan plays Veer's on-screen wife, adding an emotional depth to the story.
See the trailer here:
Netizens were quick to react to the trailer. One person wrote, "When Akshay sir said dusra gaal neta dikhate hain hum Fauji Nehi waiting for the Epic cinematic experience." One fan wrote, "Akshy Kumar come back movie hai pakka likhkar le lo." One fan wrote, "Wow kya trailer hai 50 crore loading." One fan wrote, "Ngl Tanishk Bagchi Music will be the USP."
Sky Force, announced in 2023, promises a compelling story based on real events, focusing on "India's first and deadliest airstrike." The film aims to captivate audiences with its intense action scenes while also highlighting a crucial moment in the nation’s military history.
Shooting of the film concluded in December 2024, with the directors sharing heartfelt reflections on the experience. Sandeep Kewlani expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the hard work of everyone involved in Sky Force. He mentioned that bringing the film to life had been a challenging task, but it was the dedication of the crew that made it achievable.
Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, Sky Force is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is set to hit theaters on January 24, 2025, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend, so be sure to mark your calendars for this unmissable cinematic event this year.
ALSO READ: Azaad Song Uyi Amma OUT: Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani lights up dance floor with her sizzling moves in high-energy track