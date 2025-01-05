Sky Force: Veer Pahariya reflects on working with rumored ex-GF Sara Ali Khan in Akshay Kumar-led upcoming film; ‘She was very sweet’

Veer Pahariya is all set to make his big acting debut in the Hindi film industry with Akshay Kumar led-Sky Force. Interestingly, the much-buzzed trailer will also be uniting Veer with his rumored ex-girlfriend, Sara Ali Khan. In response, the debutant expressed gratitude for working with the actress and called her 'sweet.'

On January 4, a grand special trailer launch event was held in Mumbai, attended by Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Dinesh Vijan, and other team members of the film. During the interaction, debutant Veer was asked if it was reassuring to work with Sara Ali Khan, given that they shared a ‘friendship’ in the past.

Before Veer Pahariya could respond to it, Sky Force producer Dinesh Vijan intervened and humorously asked the reporter if the question was about "friendship" or "Stree’s friendship," referring to the popular substitute Rajkummar Rao's character Vicky invokes to refer to his romantic interest in Shraddha Kapoor's character in Stree.

Further reflecting on his experience of working with Sara Ali Khan in Sky Force, Veer stated, "She (Sara) was very sweet. She was very helpful. She has a lot of experience in the industry already. So she did help me a lot, and I'm very grateful. Thank you, Sara."

Notably, Sara and Veer were said to be dating even before the actress forayed into the industry in 2018 with Kedarnath. Their link-up rumors caught attention after Karan Johar teased Sara and Janhvi Kapoor about dating sibling brothers in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan in 2022.

"I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don't know the level of your friendship today, but I don't remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before," he said, leaving both the actresses surprised.

He went on to mention that it is a thing of the past, emphasizing their commonality: Karan and both brothers used to live in the same building.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, Sky Force is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is set to hit theaters on January 24, 2025, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

