Sky Force: Veer Pahariya admits crying after finishing his final shot for film co-starring Akshay Kumar and the reason will touch your heart

Veer Pahariya is all set to make his acting debut in the Hindi film industry with Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force. In the aerial-action entertainer, he will be portraying the role of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya. Reflecting on working on the film, the debutant revealed that he got emotional after shooting for the final scene, considering the sacrificed honorable figure made for his nation.

While speaking with Mid-day, Veer Pahariya revealed showcasing an aerial dogfight that leads to Devayya’s ultimate sacrifice, was particularly challenging for him. “I am in the cockpit, and my entire face is covered. It gives you a glimpse of how fearless the character is. I could only portray [Devayya’s] vulnerability, courage, and passion via my eyes. When I finished the scenes, I held my directors and cried for the man and the sacrifice he made,” he said.

In addition to this, the debutant shared that the first emotion one feels is "intimidation" while playing such a role. He explained that he was intimated by the magnitude of the figure he had to play. He noted so much has been written about him, but to play him on-screen was a challenge for him.

"I told myself that if I put my head down and gave it my all, I would be able to crack it. I knew that if I did well, this film had the potential to inspire a whole generation of young people to join the armed forces,” he said.

Veer mentioned despite getting insights into the life of Devayya’s life, it was the anecdotes related to his personal life that was crucial for him to ace. He shared he was sent to Air Force bases in Lohegaon (Maharashtra), Suratgarh (Rajasthan), Delhi, Pathankot, and Gwalior. He engaged with the fighter pilots of his age, and Devayya’s family also helped him play the part.

Sky Force will be released in theaters on January 24, 2025.

