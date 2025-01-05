Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya mark Mansoor Ali Khan’s 85th birth anniversary with THIS sweet gesture; find out

January 5, 2025, marks the 85th birth anniversary of Mansoor Ali Khan. To commemorate the day, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post remembering her father. She also visited his grave with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya, celebrating the day with a cake and a touching letter.

Taking to Instagram, Soha Ali Khan shared a couple of pictures remembering her dad Mansoor Ali Khan on his birth anniversary. In the images, she, along with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya, can be seen around his grave with a piece of cake. In the pictures, Inaaya is seen blowing out the candle and putting the piece on grandad's grave.

Mansoor Ali Khan, fondly known as the Nawab of Pataudi, was a legendary figure in Indian cricket. Born on January 5, 1941, he captained the Indian cricket team and made significant contributions to the sport in the 1960s and 1970s. Known for his calm demeanor and sharp leadership, he led India to several important victories.

Apart from his cricketing prowess, Mansoor Ali Khan was also recognized for his royal heritage as the 9th Nawab of Pataudi.

Affectionately known as "Tiger," he was celebrated for his aggressive batting style and exceptional leadership skills. He was admired not only for his sporting achievements but also for his humility, charisma, and impact on the game, which continues to inspire generations.

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, both accomplished actors in the Indian film industry, married on January 25, 2015. Their wedding was a private affair, reflecting their preference for a low-key celebration. The couple has a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, born on September 29, 2017.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Soha Ali Khan discussed her father's influence on her life and career. She shared anecdotes from her childhood, highlighting the values and lessons imparted by her father.

Soha expressed gratitude for the time spent with him and the impact he had on her personal and professional growth. She also mentioned how her father's legacy continues to inspire her and her family.

