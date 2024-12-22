Birthday boy Sohail Khan giving 1st piece of cake to Salman Khan in UNSEEN clip is proof of their brotherly bond; WATCH

On December 20, 2024, actor Sohail Khan celebrated his 54th birthday and shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, showing him enjoying the occasion with his close family and friends. In the clip, Sohail expresses his gratitude to everyone for making the evening memorable. A touching moment from the celebration captures Sohail giving the first piece of cake to his brother, Salman Khan, highlighting their strong sibling bond.

The video features birthday boy Sohail Khan cutting the cake and feeding it to Salman Khan and his sons, Yohaan and Nirvaan. His sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, can be seen clapping joyfully beside them. He captioned the post: "Thank you, my dear family and friends to make my evening, so very special."

See the video here:

On the work front, Sohail is all set to make his Tollywood debut with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's upcoming action thriller, #NKR21, directed by Pradeep Chilukuri. The first look of the actor was released yesterday, December 20, 2024.

Khan started his career as a film producer and director making his directorial debut with the 1997 action thriller Auzaar, starring Salman and Sanjay Kapoor. He then directed both of his brothers Salman and Arbaaz Khan in the film in the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen in Sikandar, an action-packed film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in key roles.

According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss are set to launch Sikandar on December 27, 2024 officially. A special teaser is currently being edited for release on Salman Khan’s birthday. A source close to the development shared that the teaser will offer a glimpse of grand scale, action, and entertainment, tailored for Khan's fans.

Sikandar also marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, following their successful collaboration on the 2014 blockbuster Kick, which was Nadiadwala's directorial debut. The movie is all set to hit theaters on the occasion of Eid 2025.

