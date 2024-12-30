Salman Khan greets Shloka Mehta with a warm hug as he attends Ambani family's event in Jamnagar; WATCH

On his birthday this year, Salman Khan was spotted arriving at Jamnagar amid high security to celebrate his 59th birthday. Along with him, his family and friends also reached the city to be part of Khan’s big day. While most of them returned home, the superstar continued his stay to attend the Ambani family's event. In a clip, he can be seen arriving at the gala and greeting Shloka Mehta with a warm hug.

On December 29, 2024, a fan page of Salman Khan dropped a clip of the Tiger 3 actor arriving at a massive event hosted by the Ambani family in Jamnagar. In the viral video, the superstar can be seen donning a pair of trousers with a black shirt. He also layered it up with a green jacket. As he greeted the other guests at the event, he met with the eldest daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, Shloka Mehta with a warm hug as she stood to welcome him.

Earlier this month, an industry insider exclusively informed Pinkvilla that Khan and Hrithik Roshan will be seen together on screen for a special project. The source told us that they are set to partner for the first time for an action-packed ad film of a leading brand. “After all the efforts for a big screen collaboration, it’s a corporation that got the two superstars together for an action-packed advertisement. The ad film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and go on air shortly,” stated the industry insider.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about her co-star and called him fun and lively. Calling her experience of working with the bhaijaan of Bollywood, “Nerve-wracking”, she told us, “But that is the first commercial Bollywood film that I will be doing, and I have never done it.”

Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the actioner will also star Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi. It is slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2025.

