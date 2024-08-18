Son of Sardaar 2: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur and team celebrate Sharat Saxena’s birthday on sets in Scotland; WATCH

The shooting of Son of Sardaar 2, the sequel to the 2012 action comedy, is currently going on in full swing. Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and other cast members have been in the UK for the past few weeks. Now, Mrunal has offered a peek into the birthday celebrations of Sharat Saxena, which took place on the sets in Scotland.

Mrunal Thakur recently took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video from the sets of Son of Sardaar 2. In the clip, Sharat Saxena was seen cutting multiple delicious-looking cakes on the occasion of his birthday amid the greenery of Scotland. Ajay Devgn, Mrunal, Vindu Dara Singh, and more members of the crew were seen standing with him as they clapped and cheered. Sharat ji expressed his gratitude to everyone by folding his hands and saying thank you. Mrunal also wrote, “Janam din mubarak” on her Stories.

Watch the video here!

Earlier, Ajay Devgn shared a glimpse into the team’s Independence Day celebrations. On August 15, he posted a video on Instagram in which he was seen hoisting the Indian tricolor while being surrounded by the cast and crew.

In the caption, Ajay expressed, “Away from home, family, and our country on this special day, but celebrating India’s greatness, spirit, and the strength of our people from here feels just as meaningful and powerful. Happy Independence Day from TEAM #SOS2.”

Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about Ajay Devgn’s film Son of Sardaar getting a sequel. In 2023, a source close to the development disclosed to us, “Ajay Devgn has been planning to turn Son of Sardaar into a franchise ever since the first part was released over a decade ago. He discussed a number of ideas in the past to take the story of Jassi Singh Randhwa forward, but none of them were up to par. Ajay and his team have finally zeroed in on the plot apt for the sequel and will soon officially announce the project.”

Pinkvilla also revealed recently that an ensemble cast of actors including Ravi Kishan, Chunky Panday, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Mukul Dev, Roshni Walia, and more have come on board.

