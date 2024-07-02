Son of Sardaar 2: Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt will lock horns again; Mrunal Thakur to join 50-day Scotland schedule

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for some exciting projects, including the sequel to his 2012 film Son of Sardaar. The action comedy showcased the rivalry between Ajay and Sanjay Dutt’s characters, Jassi and Billu. It has now been revealed that the duo is set to lock horns once again in Son of Sardaar 2. The film goes on floors very soon in Scotland, and Mrunal Thakur, who has been cast as the female lead, will be joining the schedule.

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Mrunal Thakur to kick off Son of Sardaar 2 at the end of July

According to a recent report in Mid-Day, Sanjay Dutt has joined Ajay Devgn for the sequel to Son of Sardaar, which will be a fresh story. As per the portal’s source, the duo are expected to retain the names of their beloved characters, Billu and Jassi, even though their dynamics will change.

The source added, “While the two were at loggerheads with hilarious results in Son of Sardaar, this time, their rivalry will be intense, with Sanjay’s role leaning towards the antagonist.”

The report also revealed details about the first shooting schedule of the film. Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Mrunal Thakur will commence a 50-day schedule in Scotland. The cast will be shooting action and drama in the picturesque towns of Glencoe and Glenfinnan, as well as scenic locations such as the Culross Palace, Doune Castle, Preston Mill, and Falkland Palace. Ajay and Mrunal’s romantic tracks will also be shot in the country.

Advertisement

More about Son of Sardaar being made into a franchise

Back in 2023, Pinkvilla broke the news about Son of Sardaar 2. A source close to the development disclosed, “Ajay Devgn has been planning to turn Son of Sardaar into a franchise ever since the first part was released over a decade ago. He discussed a number of ideas in the past to take the story of Jassi Singh Randhwa forward, but none of them were up to par. Ajay and his team have finally zeroed in on the plot apt for the sequel and will soon officially announce the project.”

ALSO READ: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha director Neeraj Pandey didn't want to de-age Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s characters into 21-year-olds; know why