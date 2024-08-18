Stree 2: Eagle-eyed fan spots Akshay Kumar’s presence in scene ft. Rajkummar Rao in 1st part; asks ‘How are they gonna explain this?’

Warning: This article contains Stree 2 spoilers.

Stree 2, which was released in cinemas on August 15, 2024, is currently wreaking havoc at the box office. One of the major highlights in the film is Akshay Kumar’s cameo, which has made the fans curious about his future role in the Maddock supernatural universe. An eagle-eyed fan recently noticed Akshay’s presence in a scene featuring Rajkummar Rao from the first part, Stree, and asked how the makers would explain this.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) noticed Akshay Kumar in a scene from the 2018 movie Stree and shared about it on the platform. In the picture on the left side, Rajkummar Rao’s character Vicky is seen inside his room with a poster of Akshay pasted on his wall. The second picture is of Akshay’s special appearance in Stree 2, in which he is seen in character.

The user asked, “How are they gonna explain this??”

Have a look at the tweet!

Akshay Kumar portrays Sarkata’s descendant in Stree 2 and helps Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky and gang in order to finish the villain. A scene during the credits also featured Akshay and hinted at his potential appearance in the future installments of the supernatural universe created by Maddock Films.

Stree 2 follows the events of Stree and takes the audience back to the town of Chanderi, where young girls are being taken away by Sarkata. Alongside Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana reprise their entertaining characters. Varun Dhawan, who is Bhediya in the universe, also makes a cameo. Tamannaah Bhatia has a guest appearance as Shama and a scintillating song, Aaj Ki Raat.

Advertisement

Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, Stree 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein as well as John Abraham and Sharvari’s Vedaa on Independence Day. The horror comedy has received a lot of love from the audience, with praise for its humor, jump scares, music, and performances.

ALSO READ: Khel Khel Mein Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before watching Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and others’ comedy