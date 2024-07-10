Sonakshi Sinha drops 'Shaadi ASMR' video ft Salman Khan, Rekha and more; Zaheer Iqbal admires wife as she dances her heart out

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has been embracing her new phase of life after tying the knot with longtime boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi and Zaheer had an intimate civil marriage ceremony on June 23, followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

The newly married actress has now dropped her wedding video on social media and it is a treat to watch.

Sonakshi Sinha shares fun wedding video with Zaheer Iqbal

On July 10, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share a video in which the actress can be seen having a gala time with her husband Zaheer Iqbal.

The video begins with the newlyweds Sonakshi and Zaheer making an entry for the paparazzi as they get clicked with them. We also see some glimpses of her family including her father Shatrughan Sinha, mother Poonam Sinha, and brother Kush Sinha.

It also features stars like Kajol, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Rekha along with popular rapper-singer Honey Singh.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's 'epic party' mode

Sonakshi Sinha's Kakuda co-star, actor Saqib Saleem can be seen blowing a whistle on the occasion. Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal enjoy their special day. Then she meets her BFF, actress, Huma Qureshi. In a moment, the Heeramandi actress poses with Kajol for a selfie.

Sonakshi also performs the hook step of My Name Is Lakhan with Anil. The actress then hugs her Dabangg co-star, Salman. In a sequence, Rekha seems overwhelmed on the occasion. To which, Sonakshi can be heard saying, "Rona mat (Don't cry)."

The newly married couple can be seen grooving to songs like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi, Chaiyya Chaiyya, and Dhadhang Dhang.

"Shaadi ASMR. Feel it, Enjoy it… like we did...Big shout out to all our friends, families and teams for giving us the PERFECT wedding!! Sona aur Zaheer ki shaadi… ek EPICCCCCCC PARTY toh banti haiiiii bosssss!" her caption reads.

Watch the video here:

Here's how netizens are reacting to her video

Huma Qureshi left a hilarious comment on her post. "I don’t think I gave written permission to use my image and videos.. how can u guys do this ??? #outrage" and added a laughing emoji and pink heart emoji. Zaheer's sister, costume designer Sanam Ratansi commented, "What a night."

A fan wrote, "Wowwwwwwwwww this is everything uuuuuuuu."

"This video is authentic and beautiful. One of the best celeb weddings so far," a comment reads.

What a great wedding video! Isn't it?

