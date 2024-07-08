Zaheer Iqbal drops happy throwback pic with wife Sonakshi Sinha from their courtship days; latter goes 'my jaan'

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha started a new chapter in their journey together as they tied the knot on June 23. Their leaked wedding invitation had earlier confirmed that the actors had dated each other for around seven years. Now, as they continue to bask in the happiness of their official union, Zaheer shared a throwback picture from their courtship days. Reacting to it, Sonakshi couldn't help but gush over her husband.

A peek into Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha’s dating period with THIS old picture

Today, July 8, Zaheer Iqbal took to Instagram to post an old monochrome photograph from 2017 with his wife, Sonakshi Sinha. In the romantic snapshot, Sonakshi was seen wearing a black tank top, while Zaheer was dressed in a denim shirt. Keeping her hand on Zaheer’s neck, Sona looked at him lovingly with a smile on her face.

In the caption, Zaheer expressed that he knew during this moment that they were meant to be. He wrote, “This day. This moment. This feeling. I knew it’s FOREVER. #2017.”

In response to Zaheer’s love-filled post, his wife showed her appreciation in the comments section. Using multiple heart eyes emojis, she exclaimed, “my jaan!!! Still singing to each other… may it never stop.”

Earlier, in their official wedding announcement on Instagram, the couple talked about a significant moment from 2017. They stated, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.”

Reactions of fans and celebrities to Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha’s throwback PIC

The newlyweds’ friends were in awe of them. Pulkit Samrat said, “Heart is awwwwwww..” while Aditi Rao Hydari’s fiancé Siddharth dropped red hearts.

Fans also showered Sonakshi and Zaheer with love and admiration. One person said, “You two are giving such couple goals,” while another mentioned, “You guys make me believe in love.” A comment read, “Aww my darlings. How good you too look together,” and many described them using words like “adorable,” “favorites,” and “perfect.”

