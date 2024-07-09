Sonakshi Sinha admires Zaheer Iqbal from afar getting ready for wedding; drops aww-worthy PICS from 'moment in between'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal make a perfect couple and they had a registered wedding on June 23 in the presence of their close friends and family members. However, their reception party was a star-studded one.

The couple has been sharing pictures and videos from the big day and today, July 9, Sonakshi again shared a series of pictures and descriptions for each picture making us understand their adorable moments.

Sonakshi Sinha says she got ready before Zaheer Iqbal for their wedding

Taking to her Instagram handle a while ago, Sonakshi Sinha treated her fans with heartwarming pictures from her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. The post features beautiful moments from the wedding and also them preparing for the big day.

The first and second images show the couple embracing love for each other and Sonakshi describes it as "being filmy and making our own music (since 2017), here in the midst of getting our wedding photos clicked!! Pic 1 is now my wallpaper"

The third picture shows the bride getting ready for the big day and the groom admiring her. She wrote, "hero watching his heroine get ready for her dream role. And since theres too much peace in the process… of course he HAS to disrupt it by saying something silly to make her laugh"

Sonakshi also mentioned that she was the first one to get ready for the wedding before Zaheer and captioned it, "ever heard of a bride who got ready before her groom? No?? Well, here you go. Bride also cried looking at herself in Sindoor for the first time!!!"

The 6th picture captures an adorable moment between the couple as Zaheer plants a kiss on his wife's cheek. The final image shows the newlyweds looking at outside for 'a minute to breath and take a walk around the home' they will build together.

Take a look:

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the couple's best friend Saqib Saleem opened up about the wedding and said that it felt like a 'ghar ki shaadi' and it was a beautiful love story for all ages.

Meanwhile, at the wedding reception, Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others were present.

