3 celeb-approved ethnic outfits to celebrate Women's Day in style, from Alia Bhatt to Aditi Rao Hydari

Fashion is no longer just a basic necessity—it has become a powerful means of self-expression. From the 1920s flapper dress that defied traditional norms to modern power suits symbolizing women’s growing influence in the workforce, fashion has long been a bold yet graceful statement of individuality.

This Women’s Day, celebrate your femininity with a curated list of celeb-approved ethnic outfits. From Janhvi’s classic feminine style to Alia Bhatt's striking saree look, these three styles will help you find the perfect ensemble for your Women’s Day outing with your gal pal.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s promotional looks for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani were nothing short of spellbinding. Her corporate-chic-but-make-it-desi style took social media by storm, inspiring fashion lovers everywhere.

For RARKPK, Bhatt’s wardrobe featured a stunning array of flowy chiffon sarees in vibrant ombré shades—a perfect fusion of Indian tradition and unapologetic panache. Three standout sarees stole the show: her striking red and pink saree, the elegant pink and olive green saree, and the now-iconic pastel ombré saree.

The Kapoor bahu embraced these looks with silver-oxidized jewelry and bold kajal-rimmed eyes. Her signature silver nose ring and magnetic kohl-lined gaze added the perfect finishing touch.

This Women’s Day, channel peak desi fashion by recreating Alia Bhatt’s Rani look!

2. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari in ethnic wear is a sight to behold. The royal fashion diva effortlessly serves awe-inspiring traditional looks, making every ensemble appear ethereal. Whether in full-glam outfits or everyday ethnic wear, Aditi’s fashion game is always on point. For Women’s Day style inspo, we’ve curated her printed sharara outfit by designer Chhavi Aggarwal.

In this desi-chic look, the Heeramandi actress stuns in a flowy black printed sharara. The leheriya-inspired set features vibrant patterns, adding a whimsical touch to the outfit. Her tunic showcases an elegant Anarkali silhouette, striking the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary fashion. Meanwhile, her sharara pants are cinched at the thighs before flaring out dramatically past her ankles.

Accentuated with silver jhumkas and a bindi, this Indo-Western fusion look is perfect for those who love the timeless Chandni Chowk aesthetic.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s ethnic looks, especially her kurta sets, never go unnoticed. Often spotted in elegant kurta ensembles, she effortlessly embodies a sweet, girly aesthetic with a fabulous touch. A glimpse into her ethnic wardrobe can be found in her classical dance reels, where her outfit choices are always impeccable.

For Women’s Day style inspiration, we’ve picked the Mili actress's blush-pink Anarkali set, which she wore for one of her classical dance reels. This mesmerizing ensemble featured intricate embroidery and sequin work, adding a radiant charm to the look. The tailoring was stunning, with long, closely fitted (churidar) sleeves and thigh-high slits on the kurta, creating a graceful yet modern silhouette.

If the desi princess aesthetic is your vibe, you’ll love Janhvi’s twirl-worthy Anarkali kurta set. Why not flaunt it this Women’s Day?