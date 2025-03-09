Aditi Rao Hydari exudes desi princess vibes in a dusty pink Anarkali set worth Rs 57,500 by Punit Balana

One thing about Aditi Rao Hydari, the fashion diva, that reigns supreme is her ethnic fashion finesse. While celebrities often reserve traditional Indian wear for special and festive events; Aditi Rao Hydari is seen embracing ethnics on a more frequent basis, and she aces this style every single time. Once again, the Heeramandi actress pulled off a blush pink Anarkali set by designer Punit Labana, worth Rs 57,500.

Taking the spotlight at the Jagran Film Festival, Hydari’s Anarkali set was a work of art—wearable artistry, if you may call it. The statuesque Ghoomer Anarkali Set featured intricate marodi & zardozi work adding a regal touch to the traditional wear. The dusty pink color of the Anarkali was beautifully accentuated with magenta, while dark green accents added a bit of contrast to the garb. The Padmaavat actress's traditional Anarkali set boasted a square neckline, slightly dipped at the center with embroidered sleeveless straps; lending a contemporary charm to the outfit.

The evergreen Anarkali silhouette, rooted in the Mughal era, still holds an inescapable elegance that never goes out of style. As for the Ghoomar Anarkali adored by Aditi Rao Hydari, the chanderi-silk set featured Gharara pants, which are basically flared pants giving the effect of a voluminous skirt.

The printed pants of this Anarkali set matched the awe-inspiring dupatta of the fit. The organza dupatta added a whimsical elegance to the outfit, featuring marodi and patra work at the trim. The matching printed pants and dupatta elevated the look of the otherwise monochromatic dusty pink Anarkali.

The South Indian cum Bollywood actress accessorized her meticulous outfit with simple jewelry. She skipped the necklace altogether, keeping it subtle and graceful with a bare neck. Aditi adorned a pair of jhumkas (bell-shaped dangle earrings) and flaunted her oh-so-gorgeous engagement ring.

For the make-up, Aditi graced soft glowy makeup with soft brown eyeshadows, illuminated cheekbones, blushed-up cheeks, and dewy pink lips. She completed her traditional look with a bindi and that’s the best ethnic-wear accessory ever!