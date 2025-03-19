Aditi Rao Hydari exudes COLLEGE GIRL charm in oversized sweatshirt and miniskirt, serving inspo for campus crush look

Aditi Rao Hydari’s minimalistic fashion never fails to impress us, and this time was no different. The actress was clicked yesterday (March 18), looking like nothing but a college girl running errands in an oversized top and mini-skirt. The beauty definitely turned the basic attire into a style statement with her appearance. This cool and casual ensemble is just perfect for elevating the casual date and outing look.

So, grab a book and note down the interesting deets of her look.

Giving a pop of color to her look, Aditi Rao Hydari decided to wear an oversized red sweatshirt with an interesting quote about friends. It read, ‘Happiness is being with friends,’ with the quirky print of children skating. She decided to give it a comfortable touch by rolling up her sleeves, tucking one side in the bottom, and leaving the rest loose, exuding laid-back vibes and effortless charm.

Her bottomwear was not your usual boring jeans or trousers; instead, she went for a cute skirt. Yes, channeling her inner college girl energy, actor Siddharth’s wife decided to pair her oversized red sweatshirt with the denim mini-skirt. It had a slight flare at the edge that instantly took the whole look to the next level.

Aditi Rao Hydari kept her accessories minimalistic with golden hoop earrings. Also adding a touch of class, she decided to carry a black bag on her shoulders that was functional and fashionable. Her simple accessories were a way of saying that it was all she needed to leave an impression.

The Heeramandi actress looked mesmerizing in her simple makeup. Her already glowing skin was elevated with the blush on her cheekbones, soft-shade eyeshadow, defined brows, and nude-shade lipstick for a flawless masterpiece. She donned a half-tied hairstyle, tying her front strands back and adding a touch of comfort with the white shoes.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s look is a guide to elevating casual outing appearances. She proved that carefully paired outfits, minimal accessories, and subtle makeup all together create a fashion moment that’s too hard to swoon over.