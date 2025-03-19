Sringaram-Dance of Love OTT Release: When and where to watch Aditi Rao Hydari’s Tamil period drama
2007-released Tamil period drama Sringaram: Dance of Love is now all set for its OTT premiere. Read on for details.
Tamil period drama based on the life of a devadasi, Sringaram, received critical appreciation upon its theatrical release. The movie fetched several awards and accolades, both at the national and international levels, leaving audiences spellbound with the cinematic excellence. And now, it is up for an OTT release.
When and where to watch Sringaram-Dance of Love
Tamil period drama Sringaram is all set for its digital launch on OTT. The Aditi Rao Hydari starrer can be watched on the streaming giant Thaniththirai.
Fans of the award-winning movie, both in India and across the country, can tune in to watch the cult classic in a revamped HD version.
Official trailer and plot of Sringaram-Dance of Love
The plot of Sringaram navigates the life of a Bharatanatyam dancer named Varshini against the backdrop of a time when India was about to be declared a republic in itself, free from colonial rule.
As Varshini is brought to a temple to meet a temple dancer, audiences are taken to a flashback of scenes where a naive girl named Madhura is exploited and forcefully set aside to become a devadasi who dances and serves in the temples.
However, the unseen interior of this profession cinders the secrets where Madhura is exploited by the landlords and has to struggle throughout the shackled system and norms of the society at large.
As the story progresses, what also remains underlying is the quest of women doomed to be devadasis, attempting to break away from societal prejudices and elope towards a better life.
Cast and crew of Sringaram-Dance of Love
The period drama marks the Tamil debut of Aditi Rao Hydari. It also stars Manoj K Jayan, Sashikumar Subramani, Manju Bhargavi, Aishwarya, Hamsa Moily, Bharat Kalyan and others.
It is directed by Sharada Ramanathan, who has also written the story for the film. Produced by Golden Square Films, its music has been composed by Lalgudi Jayaraman.
