Tamannaah Bhatia or Aditi Rao Hydari: Who styled the trendy orange blazer better?

There’s something about the color orange in fashion that evokes a sense of boldness and playfulness. Orange is increasingly becoming a go-to color for designers and labels when creating fresh and vibrant ensembles. Celebrities are hopping onto this trend left, right, and center. Meanwhile, Bollywood fashion divas, Aditi Rao Hydari and Tamannaah Bhatia broke the internet in their orange blazer looks. How did they style it and who wore it better? Here’s the breakdown:

Tamannaah Bhatia in Orange Blazer

The South India heartthrob and Bollywood icon, Tamannaah is a fan-favorite when it comes to style and fashion. Often lauded for her versatile fashion sense, Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to serve glamor in traditional attire or modern ensemble. This time the Baahubali actress wooed her fans in a bright orange blazer.

The oversized blazer with an elongated hemline created a relaxed silhouette for a modern look. The pop boy suit blazer featured black buttons, adding a striking contrast to the outfit, while the dual symmetrical flap pockets added structure to the garb. For a monochromatic style, Tamannaah wore the same color of straight-fit trousers.

The show-stopper of the outfit, however, was Tamannaah Bhatia's styling of the blazer. The stack of mismatched bracelets clenched on a blazer sleeve was a quirky touch. Chunky gold rings were another eccentric addition. A pair of geometrical gold earrings peeped through her loose strands, lending a sophisticated but bold look.

Advertisement

Tamannah skipped any layering beneath the blazer, creating an unapologetically striking effect.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Orange Blazer

Aditi Rao Hydari is undoubtedly one of the most graceful actors in Bollywood. The Heeramandi actress has served awe-inspiring looks back-to-back, creating an unshakeable position as a sought-after fashion diva. Often applauded for her traditional royal ensembles, Aditi didn’t disappoint in a rather contemporary orange blazer look.

For her boss-era ensemble, the 38-year-old actress opted for a bright orange crop jacket with two flap pockets on either side, adding structure. The rolled-up sleeves of the blazers revealed white fabric, creating a striking contrast to the outfit. She layered the jacket by wearing a bustier top underneath, and for bottoms, Hydari went for flared trousers in the same orange color for a monochromatic look.

For accessories, Aditi Rao Hydari donned a dainty layered gold necklace with star and moon detailing. Small but chunky golden hoops added charm to her whole ensemble.

Advertisement

Who styled the orange blazer better — Tamannaah or Aditi?

While Tamannah went for a subtle and elegant style with just the buttoned-up blazer and trousers, Aditi wore a rather busy and chic look by layering the blazer with a crop top. Unlike Tamannah, Aditi adorned a crop jacket instead of an elongated jacket. Undoubtedly, both looks were accessorized at their best. As for who wore it better, we leave the judgment work to you.