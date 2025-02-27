O Saathi Re: Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, Arjun Rampal unite for Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix series; WATCH table read video

After receiving a lot of love for the 2024 movie Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali is set to venture into OTT once again. He is bringing a romantic drama series starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. The Netflix show titled O Saathi Re has been officially announced with a table read video. Fans were absolutely delighted over this news.

Today, February 27, 2025, the Instagram handle of Netflix India officially announced the upcoming series O Saathi Re. The video began with Aditi Rao Hydari teasing a secret. Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary were then seen entering a room where Imtiaz Ali was present. Aditi shared a warm hug with the filmmaker. The team was seen reading the show’s script and having a fun time together. The video also revealed that the series would start filming soon.

The caption of the post read, “Imtiaz Ali’s ‘O Saathi Re’…an ode to the vintage feeling of love in contemporary times. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary & Arjun Rampal. Directed by @arifali154. O Saathi Re - coming soon, only on Netflix.”

Watch the table read video of O Saathi Re here!

Netizens couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comments section of the post. One person said, “Aditi oozes elegance. Radiance and grace personified,” while another wrote, “Avinash tiwari X imtiaz ali again.” A user stated, “I'm excited to watch arjun rampal.”

One netizen exclaimed, “I can’t handle thisssss.Omgggg,” and another called it, “One of best Collab of all time.” A comment read, “Super stoked for this one - I am sat for anything with Aditi and Imtiaz.” Another fan said, “All favorites together! Dream!” Many people conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

O Saathi Re is produced by Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment. While Imtiaz Ali is the creator, writer, and showrunner, the series is directed by his brother Arif Ali. The latter has previously directed the show She. Details about the plot and Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal’s characters are still under wraps.