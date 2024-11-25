Sonakshi Sinha reveals she felt process of getting Salman Khan’s Dabangg was like an ‘arranged marriage’; know why

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 smash hit Dabangg, which catapulted her to stardom. Reflecting on her breakthrough role, she recently revealed that landing the film felt like an ‘arranged marriage’, a surprising yet relatable comparison that highlights the unexpected journey her career took.

In a recent conversation with Kareena Kapoor on her podcast What Women Want Season 5, Sonakshi Sinha shared how her career took off unexpectedly. She revealed that Salman and Arbaaz Khan noticed her at Amrita Arora’s wedding, shortly after she had lost a significant amount of weight.

She added that they mentioned they were working on a project and felt she would be ideal for the role. Initially, Sonakshi didn’t take them seriously, but soon after, Salman Khan and Arbaaz visited her home to narrate the script to her and her family. Before she knew it, she found herself on the set of Dabangg.

The Heeramandi actress likened the experience to an arranged marriage and said, “It felt like an arranged marriage. But once I reached the set, I realized I wanted to do this, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

In a previous interaction with PTI, Sonakshi Sinha reflected on how the casting process for Dabangg came as a complete surprise. At the time, she was studying fashion design and had just lost weight after being an overweight teenager.

She hadn’t been asked if she wanted to act; instead, she was simply told she was part of the film. Everything moved so quickly, and once she began working, there was little time to reflect on the process. The transition into acting felt incredibly natural, as though it was something she was always meant to do.

Meanwhile, released on September 10, 2010, Dabangg became a cultural hit, leading to two sequels, Dabangg 2 (2012) and Dabangg 3 (2019). Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the film introduced the fearless yet quirky cop Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman Khan. Alongside him, Sonakshi Sinha's portrayal of the strong-willed Rajjo made a lasting impression.

