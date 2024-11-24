Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal celebrate '5th month(versary) on 4th honeymoon' in Italy and we are confused if they are setting couple goals or mastering vacations

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are one of the most adored couples in the industry, and they never miss an opportunity to express their love for each other. Since their marriage, the couple has been sharing pictures from their romantic getaways, and we can never get enough of them. Now, Sinha shared a selfie from there 5th month (versary) from 4th honeymoon in Italy.

Sonakshi Sinha recently took to Instagram Stories to share a sweet selfie from Italy vacay with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. The duo is seen dressed in warm, cozy clothes. However, what truly caught attention was Sona's caption, which read, "Couple celebrating 5th month (versary) on the 4th honeymoon, vibe hai, vibe hai, vibe hai," along with laughing emojis.

Sonakshi and Zaheer recently tied the knot after officially registering their marriage. The intimate ceremony took place at Zaheer's residence in Bandra, following a seven-year-long relationship. The couple exchanged vows on June 23, 2024.

In a recent interview, both Sonakshi and Zaheer shared that they initially had different ideas for their wedding. While Sonakshi envisioned a small, intimate ceremony, Zaheer had dreams of eloping to a foreign country and returning to India afterward.

Looking back at their modest wedding, Sonakshi explained that it was exactly how they had hoped. She emphasized that their goal was to make their special day a true reflection of who they are. From sending out invitations to hosting a wedding after-party, the couple wanted everything to be relaxed and fun.

“We didn’t want the traditional, over-the-top functions. We were determined to make our wedding one big celebration. And that’s exactly what it was – a day filled with joy, with only those who genuinely care about us,” she told Bombay Times.

Sonakshi also shared that, having done several photoshoots in bridal attire before, she wanted to look different on her wedding day. She had always preferred simplicity, so she chose a red saree, which her sister-in-law found for her. This saree became her wedding outfit.

During the conversation, Sonakshi was asked about the moment she screamed with excitement during their marriage registration. She admitted that the couple had been eagerly awaiting this moment for a long time, and she couldn’t help but express her joy when it finally happened.

On the professional front, Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi and the film Kakuda. She will soon be seen in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, which is currently in post-production.

