Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's friend Saqib Saleem says couple's wedding felt like 'ghar ki shaadi'; calls it 'beautiful love story for ages'

Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's 7 years of relationship became a beautiful beginning as they tied the knot on June 23 in a registered wedding. They also had a grand wedding reception on the same day and it was graced by several B-town celebrities.

Days after their marriage, the couple's best friend Saqib Saleem opened up about the wedding and said that it was a beautiful love story for the ages.

'Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been a part of my life for the last six to seven years,' says Saqib Saleem

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's best friend Saqib Saleem had a candid chat about the couple's wedding. He was seen accompanying Zaheer on his bachelor’s trip to hold 'phoolon ki chadar' for bride Sonakshi during her bridal entry, actor Saqib was a part of his best friends' wedding festivities from the beginning.

“Sona and Zaheer have been a part of my life for the last six to seven years now. So, when you spent the most important years of your life with people like them, andar se woh ek awaaz aati hai. It doesn’t feel like you’re doing something [special for them]. It just felt like ki ghar ki shaadi ho rahi thi,” Saleem told the portal.

Calling the couple's relationship a beautiful love story for the ages, Saqib continued that everyone wanted to be a part of it.

Saqib Saleem on Sonakshi and Zaheer never opening up about their relationship publicly

In the end, Saleem said that nobody was hiding anything and people were just being in their space. As friends, they were protective of Sona and Zaheer, but they were never hiding anything. The couple was happy with each other and nobody likes to interfere in other people’s lives.

"Maybe social media gives a different impression but in normal life, people are very busy with their respective lives. And whoever was part of Sona and Zaheer’s life they were only happy for them,” he concluded.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal spend quality time together after marriage

Taking to her Instagram Story a few days ago, Sonakshi Sinha shared a clip featuring Zaheer Iqbal. In the few-second clip, we see the couple having a good time together by the poolside. Their feet are visible as the video showcases the scenic surroundings. Sharing the clip, Sonakshi tagged Zaheer and added a red heart.

She also shared a selfie with her husband, holding a glass of juice, and penned, "Beautiful sunsets (red heart)."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal officially announce their reunion with adorable post

After their registered wedding, the couple made a collaborative post on their Instagram handles to announce their union. Sharing love-filled pictures from their wedding ceremony, they also penned a heartfelt message.

Sharing the pictures, the newlyweds captioned it, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever (red heart) Sonakshi (infinite) Zaheer 23.06.2024."

