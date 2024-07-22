Sonakshi Sinha's parents-in-law say she has 'heart of asli sona'; can't think 'anyone better for Zaheer Iqbal'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged vows in an intimate registered wedding on June 23 after dating for 7 years. After their registered marriage, the couple hosted a grand reception for their industry friends and family.

Days after their wedding, the couple had an interview together where they opened up about various topics regarding their dating period, marriage, and more. During the interview, Zaheer's parents shared a heartwarming message for their daughter-in-law which surely will melt your heart.

Zaheer Iqbal's parents bless Sonakshi Sinha and their son

In a new interview with Galatta India, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared various angles from their dating period, marriage, and more. During their interaction, the interviewer shared a message from Zaheer's parents which left Sonakshi in awe.

Her parents-in-law said, "Just wanted to tell you how happy and blessed we are to have you as our daughter now. Seeing you and Zaheer so happy together makes us feel that you are truly meant to be. You have a heart of asli sona only. You have given us so much love and respect and I cannot think anyone better for Zaheer. God bless both of you all, love you, take care, be happy always."

Sonakshi Sinha says she is extremely happy after her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sonakshi Sinha shared her marriage life with Zaheer Iqbal and said that she wished the wedding could happen sooner but added 'better late than never.'

She said that she felt extremely happy because of the marriage she had been waiting for a very long time. She feels like being home, finally, and enjoys spending time with Zaheer.

On the other hand, the newlyweds recently had a great honeymoon period in the Philippines. They shared a lot of pictures and videos from their vacation on their social media accounts.

Sonakshi Sinha's work front

Sonakshi was recently seen in Kakuda. It was released on July 11. The film directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the key roles. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Kakuda is now streaming on ZEE5.

