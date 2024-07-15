Sonakshi Sinha says 'it feels like being home finally' after marrying love of her life Zaheer Iqbal; wishes wedding happened sooner

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal make a perfect couple. They tied the knot on June 23 after dating for 7 years. After their registered marriage, the couple hosted a grand reception for their industry friends and family.

Days after their wedding, Sonakshi opened up about her husband Zaheer and shared how it feels to get married to the love of her life.

Sonakshi Sinha says she is extremely happy after her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

In a new interview with ETimes, Sonakshi Sinha shared her marriage life with Zaheer Iqbal and said that she wished the wedding could happen sooner but added 'better late than never.'

She said that she felt extremely happy because of the marriage she had been waiting for a very long time. "It feels like being home, finally. I enjoy spending time with Zaheer and we are truly best friends. So, I love being at work, being my own person and running back home and going to him. I wish it had happen soon but better late than never," Sonakshi added.

Sonakshi Sinha on sharing pictures with Zaheer Iqbal publicly

Speaking more about her marriage, the Kakuda actress shared that it feels 'relieving' to share pictures with Zaheer publicly. Further added that before making their union official, the actress wanted to share pictures on social media but could not.

Sonakshi Sinha enjoys ‘honeymoon round 2’ in Philippines with hubby

On July 15, Sonakshi took to her Instagram stories and shared a picturesque view of nature. In the snap, the actress is seen enjoying the greenery in the lap of Mother Nature beside the pool.

"Honeymoon round 2," Sonakshi wrote on her post and tagged the Philippines in the location. She further added, "Now just waiting @iamzahero to get here coz we had to take separate flights," followed by laughter, nerd-face, and laughter emoji.

Reacting to the post, the loving husband replied, "Deewana on his way baby," and also added Deewana Main Chala in the background.

Sonakshi Sinha's work front

Sonakshi was recently seen in Kakuda. It was released on July 11. The film directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the key roles. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Kakuda is now streaming on ZEE5.

