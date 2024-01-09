Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja make for a stylish couple in new PICS; actress gushes over her ‘most dapper date’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, one of the most popular celebrity couples, never fail to shell out major couple goals. They don’t shy away from social media PDA, and their posts and love-soaked pictures make their fans go gaga over them. Sonam has now shared a series of pictures with her hubby as they decked up for an occasion. The adorable pictures, as well as the romantic caption she penned for Anand, has left us swooning over them!

Sonam Kapoor shares pictures with her ‘most dapper date’ Anand Ahuja

On Tuesday afternoon, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share several pictures with Anand Ahuja. They were dressed in ethnic outfits, and exuded regal elegance. The first picture showed Sonam and Anand striking a romantic pose, and they were seen holding hands. Other pictures showed them happily posing together as they got ready to head out.

Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous in a Ritu Kumar ensemble. She wore a printed saree with a satin ballon-sleeved blouse, layered with a front open jacket. She accessorized with statement jewellery, including a huge multi-colored necklace, studs, and a matching bracelet. The actress tied her hair back in a neat bun. Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja looked handsome in a brown bandhgala. Sharing the pictures, Sonam penned a lovely note for Anand Ahuja. “The most dapper date.. I married a perfect gentleman,” she wrote. Check out the post below!

Fans react to Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja’s pictures

Needless to say, Sonam and Anand made for a stunning couple, and the pictures left fans in awe. One comment on Sonam’s post read, “Goals Always,” while another one read, “Iconic as always The most gorgeously stunning couple.” A third netizen wrote, “Congratulations on finding the perfect gentleman and marrying him, Sonam Kapoor!”

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shome Makhija’s crime thriller film Blind. It was released on OTT in July 2023. The film also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillette Dubey in supporting roles.

The actress has two tent pole projects in the pipeline, one of which is Battle for Bittora. The details of the other project have been kept under wraps.

