Sonam Kapoor and Bipasha Basu join viral 'Me at 21' trend, share throwback PICS

The 'Me at 21' trend has surged across the internet, captivating people from various backgrounds who are enthusiastically sharing pictures from their 21-year-old selves. Bollywood luminaries, including Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra, have actively participated, offering a nostalgic glimpse into their past. Joining the trend, Sonam Kapoor and Bipasha Basu have also shared pictures from what seems like a bygone era.

Sonam Kapoor and Bipasha Basu share throwback pictures

On February 3, Sonam Kapoor joined the trending 'Me at 21' challenge. Sharing glimpses from her early days in the film industry, specifically from her debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya opposite Ranbir Kapoor, the actress took to her Instagram stories. Take a nostalgic look:

Bipasha Basu enthusiastically joined the trend, treating her followers to charming snapshots from her early twenties. Alongside these youthful throwbacks, the diva included a present-day picture, delivering a powerful message on self-love at any age. Check it out:

Sonam Kapoor's work front

Sonam's most recent film, the crime thriller Blind, was released on July 7th. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie was inspired by a South Korean film of the same name. Blind marked Sonam's return to a significant role since The Zoya Factor in 2019. Her upcoming project is Battle For Bittora. The actress expressed her openness to exploring OTT projects, emphasizing her interest in headlining a tentpole film or series on a global streaming platform.

She stated, "I have always been wanting to make my foray into streaming, provided I'm headlining a tentpole film or a series on a global streaming platform. I have been a binge-watcher of the outstanding content that streaming platforms have been creating for years now."

Bipasha Basu's work front

The actress was last seen on screen in the miniseries Dangerous in 2020, leaving her fans eagerly anticipating her next project. In a recent conversation with News 18, when asked about her comeback, the actress stated, "I'm going to get back to it very soon. I think my daughter's going to allow me to do it." She candidly acknowledged that she is currently in the process of figuring out how to strike a harmonious balance between her professional commitments and family life.

