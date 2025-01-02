Sonam Kapoor leaves internet melting by revealing son Vayu’s ‘beautiful eyes’ for first time in New Year dump; take a look

The New Year has kicked off, but the festive spirit and well-wishes are still buzzing online. Sonam Kapoor recently posted pictures and videos from her vacation in England with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and son, Vayu. Entering the year 2025, the actress partially revealed the face of her little one, and the internet couldn’t keep calm, gushing over the little one's "beautiful eyes."

On January 2, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram handle, offering a peek into her New Year vacation. The post began with a stunning selfie featuring the actress enjoying a beverage with her husband, Anand Ahuja , followed by a picture of a well-decorated Christmas tree. The third video was particularly adorable, as it showcased the actress’ motherly side, holding her son, Vayu, in her lap.

The actress smiled while looking at the camera, and the little one was seen enjoying the scenic view out of the car. The little one’s partial facial reveal melted fans' hearts. This was followed by another picture of Sonam holding Vayu , who was enjoying his nap in his mother’s arms.

Sonam’s post continued with their little munchkin enjoying a toy car ride with his father. The actress was adorably heard calling her son from a distance while recording the video, and he cutely reacted by looking at his mother. The post concluded with a happy photo of the father-son duo enjoying quality time together.

"Happy happy new year! Sorry for the late new years greetings… but I was recovering from a spectacular trip with my nearest and dearest. Thank you to my Sindhi clan @anandahuja @ase_msb @rheakapoor @karanboolani @kashmab @mohit216 love you all.. and spending new years with you was epic! Missed you @harshvarrdhankapoor," the post was captioned.

Reacting to the post, internet users also extended their wishes to the couple and gushed over little one’s "beautiful eyes." A user wrote, "No Nazar please" and another fan noted, "Eyes like @sonamkapoor cute Boy." In addition to this, several users dropped multiple red-heart emojis alongside.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Vayu on August 20, 2022.

